The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test for Traffic Constable-2024 under Advt. No.1242/OSSC dated14.03.2024. The PET will be conducted on March 25 at OSAP, 7th Bn. Ground, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar from 6.30 am onwards. The admit card will be released at ossc.gov.in today, March 21, 2025.

A total of 160 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PMT/ PET. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 Traffic Constable posts.

Steps to download Traffic Constable PET admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Traffic Constable PET admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam, Physical Standard Test, and Certificate Verification.