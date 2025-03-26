Union Bank of India LBO result 2025 out; Personal Interview in April
Candidates can download their results from the official website unionbankofindia.co.in.
The Union Bank of India (UBI) has released the Local Bank Officers (LBO) document verification and Language Proficiency Test (LPT) results 2025. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website unionbankofindia.co.in.
The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the personality test scheduled to be conducted from April 2 to 5, 2025. The admit card will be released shortly. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1500 vacancies.
“Personal Interview is tentatively scheduled from 02.04.2025 to 05.04.2025 and likely to be held at the same reporting office where document verification/Language Proficiency Test was conducted,” reads the notification.
Steps to download LBO result 2025
Visit the official website www.unionbankofindia.co.in
On the homepage, go to the Careers/ Recruitment tab
Click on the LBO result 2025 link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to LBO result 2025.
Selection Process
The selection process may comprise of Online Examination/ Group Discussion (if conducted)/ Screening of applications and/ or Personal Interview depending on the numbers of applicants/ eligible candidates.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.