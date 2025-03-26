The Union Bank of India (UBI) has released the Local Bank Officers (LBO) document verification and Language Proficiency Test (LPT) results 2025. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website unionbankofindia.co.in .

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the personality test scheduled to be conducted from April 2 to 5, 2025. The admit card will be released shortly. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1500 vacancies.

“Personal Interview is tentatively scheduled from 02.04.2025 to 05.04.2025 and likely to be held at the same reporting office where document verification/Language Proficiency Test was conducted,” reads the notification.

Steps to download LBO result 2025

Visit the official website www.unionbankofindia.co.in On the homepage, go to the Careers/ Recruitment tab Click on the LBO result 2025 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to LBO result 2025.

Selection Process

The selection process may comprise of Online Examination/ Group Discussion (if conducted)/ Screening of applications and/ or Personal Interview depending on the numbers of applicants/ eligible candidates.