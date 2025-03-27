The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the final answer key of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download the final answer key from the official website ssc.gov.in till April 25, 2025. The results were announced on March 12, 2025.

The computer-based test (CBT) was conducted from September 30 to November 14, 2024, and the results were announced on January 21, 2025. The Physical Efficiency Test/ Physical Standard Test (PET/ PST) was conducted for 21,746 candidates (for the posts of Havaldar), of which 20,959 candidates have qualified the PET/PST.

The Commission aims to fill 11,518 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download MTS, Havaldar final answer key 2024

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the MTS, Havaldar final asnwer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SSC MTS, Havaldar final answer key 2025.