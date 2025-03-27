The State Bank of India ( SBI ) has released the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) Mains exam schedule 2024 under ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/CR/2024-25/24. As per the notification, the main exam will be conducted on April 10 and 12, 2025. The admit cards will be released soon at sbi.co.in/web/careers.

“Tentative dates for Main Exam are 10.04.2025 & 12.04.2025. Preliminary exam result will be released shortly. Call Letters for successful candidates in Preliminary exam will be issued along with Preliminary Exam result,” reads the notification.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. The results are likely soon. The recruitment drive aims to hire for 13735 posts.

Steps to download Clerk Prelims result 2024

Visit the official website sbi.co.in On the homepage, click on the Clerk Prelims result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, SBI has postponed the registration deadline for the Retired Bank Officials (RBO) posts on contract basis under Advt. No.: CRPD/RS/2024-25/34 till March 31, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 269 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

