The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the marks of the Odisha Judicial Service Main Exam 2023 (Advt. No. 30 of 2023-24). Eligible candidates can check and download their marks from the official website opsc.gov.in till April 25, 2025.

The compulsory papers were held on November 3, and the optional papers were conducted on November 4, 5, and 6, 2024. The Commission aims to fill a total of 34 vacancies, of which 11 vacancies are reserved for women candidates.

Steps to download OPSC OJS marks 2023

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the OJS marks 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the marks Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Written Exam, Main Written Exam, and the Interview round.