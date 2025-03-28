The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission ( BPSSC ) has released the Stenographer Assistant Sub-Inspector eligibility test admit card (Advt. No. 01/2024). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in .

The eligibility test will be conducted from April 15 to 17 in two shifts: 8.30 am and 1.30 pm. Candidates who have qualified the written test can appear for the eligibility test. The recruitment drive aims to fill 305 posts.

Steps to download BPSSC Steno ASI admit card

Visit the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Steno ASI eligibility test admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

