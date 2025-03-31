CBI Credit Officer admit card 2025 released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website centralbankofindia.co.in.
The Central Bank of India (CBI) has released the online exam admit card for the Credit Officer posts in Junior Management Grade Scale I 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website centralbankofindia.co.in.
The exam will be conducted on April 5, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1000 vacancies. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the descriptive test and personal interview.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Credit Officers admit card 2025
Visit the official website centralbankofindia.co.in
On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab
Click on CO admit card 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Credit Officer admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.