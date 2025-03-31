The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon release the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) Mains admit card 2024 under ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/CR/2024-25/24. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers from April 2, 2025.

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 10 and 12, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 13735 posts.

Steps to download Clerk Mains admit card 2024

Visit the official website sbi.co.in On the homepage, click on the Clerk Mains admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile , SBI has declared the results of the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) Preliminary exam 2024 under ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/CR/2024-25/24. The Preliminary exam was held on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025.