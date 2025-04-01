The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the final results of the Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XIV) 2025-2026 and Specialist Officers in Participating Banks (CRP SPL-XIV) scorecard 2025-2026. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ibps.in .

The provisional list of allotted candidates will be displayed on or before May 1, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4455 vacancies in CRP PO/ MT XIV, and 1402 vacancies in CRP SPL-XIV.

Steps to download CRP PO/ MT XIV final result

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the PO/MT, SO final result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CRP PO/MT-XIV final result.

Direct link to CRP SPL-XIV final result.