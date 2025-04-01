IBPS result 2025: SO, PO/ MT final result declared at ibps.in, details here
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the final results of the Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XIV) 2025-2026 and Specialist Officers in Participating Banks (CRP SPL-XIV) scorecard 2025-2026. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ibps.in.
The provisional list of allotted candidates will be displayed on or before May 1, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4455 vacancies in CRP PO/ MT XIV, and 1402 vacancies in CRP SPL-XIV.
Steps to download CRP PO/ MT XIV final result
Visit the official website ibps.in
On the homepage, click on the PO/MT, SO final result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CRP PO/MT-XIV final result.
Direct link to CRP SPL-XIV final result.
