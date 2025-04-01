The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the computer skill test admit card of the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination 2024 under Advertisement No.1249/OSSC. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.osssc.gov.in.

The computer skill test was conducted on April 5 in Bhubaneshwar. The exam will consist of 50 marks. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 595 vacancies.

Steps to download CGL CST admit card 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CGLRE skill test admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CGL CST admit card 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and certificate verification.