The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has commenced the registrations for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test 2025 ( GPAT 2025 ). Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website natboard.edu.in till April 21, 2025.

The correction window will open from April 25 to 28, 2025, on a computer-based platform at various test centers across the country. The exam will be conducted on May 25, 2025. The admit cards and results will likely be released on May 21 and June 25, respectively.

GPAT is a national-level examination for award of scholarship to qualified candidates seeking entry into the Master of Pharmacy (M. Pharm) course. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General, OBC and EWS category will have to pay a fee of Rs 3500, whereas Rs 2500 is applicable to SC, ST and PWD category candidates.

Steps to apply for GPAT 2025

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in On the homepage, go to the Examinations — Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) Click on the GPAT 2025 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form

Direct link to apply for GPAT 2025.