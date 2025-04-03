The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has commenced the registrations for the recruitment of Food Safety Officers 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in till April 27, 2025. The correction window will open till April 29, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 120 FSO posts. Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The State’s applicants from SC/ ST/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS/ PWD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to all other categories.

Steps to apply for Food Safety Officer posts

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the “Apply Online” tab Click on the FSO registration window Register and apply for the posts Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for FSO posts 2024.