The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) will coon activate the result links of the Animal Attendant recruitment exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in .

The recruitment exams were conducted from December 1 to 3, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5934 Animal Attendant posts, of which 5281 are Non-TSP (Non Tribal Sub-Plan) and 653 are TSP area posts.

Steps to download Animal Attendant admit card 2024

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or rssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Result tab Click on the Animal Attendant result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference