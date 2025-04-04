The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & Armed Reserve) 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in from April 7 to May 3, 2025. The last date to make corrections is May 13, 2025.

The exam schedule will be released in due course. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1299 vacancies, of which 933 are for Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk), and 366 for Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 to 30 years as on July 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have a Bachelor’s Degree from any University recognized by UGC / Government. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Examination Fee

Open or Departmental Quota Examination fee is Rs 500. If a departmental candidate applies for both open quota and departmental quota, he/ she should pay a fee of Rs 1000.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Exam, Physical Measurement Test, Endurance Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Document Verification.