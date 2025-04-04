The Supreme Court of India ( SCI ) has released the Junior Court Assistant (Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted) exam city intimation slip 2025. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website sci.gov.in.

The Phase I examination (Objective Type Written Test) will be conducted on April 13, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 241 JCA posts.

“All concerned are hereby informed that no request of change of allotted exam city/centre for Phase- I test i.e. Objective Type Written Test (Multiple Choice Question) scheduled for 13.04.2025 (Sunday) for Junior Court Assistant Examination-2025 will be entertained,” reads the notification.

Steps to download JCA exam city slip 2025

Visit the official website sci.gov.in On the homepage, go to Notices—Recruitment Click on the JCA exam city slip 2025 link Login and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

