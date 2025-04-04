The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) has announced the results of the Animal Attendant recruitment exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in .

The recruitment exams were conducted from December 1 to 3, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6433 vacancies. Earlier, the Commission had notified a total of 5934 posts.

Steps to download Animal Attendant result 2023

Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Results tab Click on the Animal Attendant result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Animal Attendant result 2023.