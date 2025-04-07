The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has rescheduled the CEN 01/2024 (ALP) computer-based test 2 (CBT-2). As per the notification, the exams scheduled for March 19 and 20 will now be conducted on May 2 and 6 in two shifts. The reporting times for first and second shifts are 7.30 am and 12.30 pm, respectively.

Candidates scheduled to take tests on March 19 in the first shift (excluding those who completed their exam), and applicants who were scheduled for March 19 (second shift) and March 20 (first shift) are to appear for the rescheduled exam, reads the notification.

Here’s the revised schedule of ALP CBT 2.

Candidates can download their exam city intimation slip ten days before the exam and e-call letter will be released four days before the commencement of the exam.

Steps to download ALP CBT 2 exam city slip

Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ALP CBT 2 exam city slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference