The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) has released the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) 2025 admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkbopee.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted on April 12, 2025, for three hours. The exam is conducted for admission to B.E./B.Tech. Engineering Courses - 2025 in the Govt./Pvt. Colleges/Institutions of UT of J&K for the academic session 2025. The applicants were invited from May 5 to 19, 2025.

Steps to download JKCET admit card 2025

Visit the official website jkbopee.gov.in On the homepage, click on the JKCET 2025 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

