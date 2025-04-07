Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released the final answer key for the Lecturer, Mining Engineering in Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes under Science, Technology and Technical Education Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 57/2024). Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

The written exam was conducted on March 20, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6 Lecturer posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Lecturer answer key

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Lecturer final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Lecturer final answer key 2025.