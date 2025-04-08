The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has declared the Preliminary exam result for the TGT Arts posts under Leave Training Reserve (LTR) Teachers 2024 (Advt no-4231/OSSC dtd 22.10.2024). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ossc.gov.in .

A total of 7562 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main written exam scheduled to be held on second fortnight of June/ July 2025. The Preliminary exam was conducted on March 23, 2025. The Commission aims to fill 7540 vacancies, of which 2487 vacancies are for female candidates.

Steps to download LTR Teacher TGT Arts result 2025

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the LTR Teacher 2024 TGT Arts link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference