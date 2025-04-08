The Anna University, Chennai, will soon release the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2025 ( TANCET 2025 ) final answer key. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website tancet.annauniv.edu from April 17, 2025.

The result is likely to be announced on April 24, 2025. TANCET 2025 (MCA/MBA) was conducted on March 22, 2025. CEETA-PG (M.E. / M.Tech . / M.Arch.+/M.Plan.+) was held on March 23, 2025.

Steps to download TANCET final answer key 2025

Visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu On the homepage, click on the TANCET 2025 final answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference