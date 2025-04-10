The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the interview call letter for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their admit card from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The interviews (first phase) will be conducted from April 21, 2025. The applicants are required to bring their application form, along with self-attested documents. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 905 vacancies, of which 424 are for State Services and 481 for Subordinate Services.

Steps to download RAS 2023 interview call letter

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the News and Events tab Click on the Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp (Mains) Exam - 2023 interview call letter link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the interview call letter Take a printout for future reference

