Bihar BTSC GMO result 2025 declared; download link here
Candidates can download their results from the official website btsc.bihar.gov.in.
The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the General Medical Officer score cards under Advt. No. 19/2025. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website btsc.bihar.gov.in.
The exam was conducted on May 3, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 667 vacancies.
Steps to download GMO result 2025
Visit the official website btsc.bihar.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the GMO result 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to GMO result 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.