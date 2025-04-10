Bihar Civil Court has declared the results of Clerk Preliminary exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website patna.dcourts.gov.in.

A total of 42397 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the written test scheduled to be held in Patna. The written test date will be announced shortly. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 7692 vacancies , of which 3325 are for Clerk, 1562 for Stenographer, 1132 for Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer, and 1673 for Peon/Orderly.

Steps to download Bihar Civil Court Clerk result 2022

Visit the official website patna.dcourts.gov.in On the homepage, go to Notices — Recruitment Click on the Clerk result 2022 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Bihar Civil Court Clerk result 2022.