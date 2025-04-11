The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Mains admit card for the Assistant Store Keeper and Assistant Grade-III and Secretary Category-III Grade-II posts 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The Mains exam for Assistant Store Keeper and Assistant Grade III, and Secretary Category-III Grade-II posts will be conducted on April 13 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm, respectively. The recruitment drive aims to fill 134 Secretary and 200 Assistant Store Keeper and Assistant Grade-III posts.

Direct link to Asst. Store Keeper and Asst. Grade-III notification 2024.

Direct link to Secretary Category-III Grade-II notification 2024.

Steps to download Mains admit card 2025

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Important Announcement tab Click on the Asst Store Keeper and Asst, and Secretary Mains admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the Mains admit card 2025.

