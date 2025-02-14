The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the main exam schedule for the Assistant Store Keeper and Assistant Grade-III and Secretary Category-III Grade-I posts 2024. As per the notification, the exams for Assistant Store Keeper and Assistant Grade III, and Secretary posts will be conducted on April 13 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 134 Secretary and 200 Assistant Store Keeper and Assistant Grade-III posts.

Here’s the Assistant Store Keeper and Assistant Grade-III exam notification.

Here’s the Secretary exam notification.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the Preliminary exam results. Candidates can download their result from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

Direct link to Assistant Store Keeper exam result.

Direct link to Secretary exam result.