The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) has announced the results of Class 10th exams. Students can download their results from the official website site.sebaonline.org.

This year, the total pass percentage is 63.98%. Boys outperformed girls in the exam, securing a pass percentage of 67.59%, whereas the pass percentage for girls is 61.09%, reports NDTV. The exams were conducted from February 15 to March 3, 2025.

Steps to download HSLC result 2025

Visit the official website sebaonline.org or site.sebaonline.org Click on the HSLC result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to HSLC result 2025.

Last year, the total pass percentage was 75.70%, reports JAGRAN Josh . Girls recorded a pass percentage of 74.41%, whereas boys performed slightly better at 77.28%.