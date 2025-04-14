MPESB admit card 2025 out for Middle/Primary School TST; check exam schedule here
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board (MPESB) has released the answer key for the Middle and Primary School Teacher Selection Test 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 20 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 11.00 am, and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 10,758 vacancies.
Direct link to the official notification.
Steps to download MPSTST admit card 2024
Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Middle/Primary School TST 2024 admit card
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Middle/ Primary School TST admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.