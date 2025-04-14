The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board ( SLPRB ) has released the provisional answer key of the Assam Police Constable (AB & UB) 2025 written examination. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website slprbassam.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by April 21, 2025. Candidates can obtain the scanned copy of their OMR answer sheets by paying a fee of Rs 50. The written examination was conducted on April 6, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Constable answer key 2025

Visit the official website slprbassam.in On the homepage, click on the Assam Police Constable answer key links The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Submit objections, if any

Direct link to Constable OMR answer sheet link.

Direct link to submit objections.