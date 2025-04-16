The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the Mains results of the Junior Engineer/ Junior Engineer (Civil) posts under CTSRE-2023 (Advt No.-4812/OSSC dated 08.12.2023). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ossc.gov.in .

A total of 1465 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the certificate verification. The DV will be conducted from April 22 onwards. The examination was conducted on March 16, 2025.

Steps to download the OSSC JE Mains result 2023

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the What’s new section Click on the CTSRE 2023 Junior Engineer/ Junior Engineer (Civil) result link The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted based on the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certificate Verification.