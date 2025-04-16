NCET 2025 exam city slip expected soon at exams.nta.ac.in; here’s direct link
Candidates can the exam city slip from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCET/.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the National Common Entrance Test 2025 (NCET 2025) exam city slip. Eligible candidates download the exam city slip from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCET/.
The computer-based test will be conducted on April 29, 2025. The admit card is likely to be released 3-4 days before the commencement of the exam.
Direct link to NCET 2025 Information Bulletin.
Steps to download NCET 2025 exam city slip
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCET/
On the homepage, click on the NCET 2025 exam city slip link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the exam city slip
Take a printout for future reference
