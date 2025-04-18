The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the exam city intimation slip for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test 2025 (JIPMAT 2025). Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/.

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/ checking the examination city intimation slip for JIPMAT-2025, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jjipmat@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The computer-based test will be conducted on April 26, 2025, from 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm. JIPMAT is a national-level entrance examination for admission to management programmes in the country, for admission to a 5-year integrated program in management in IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for the Academic Year 2025-26. More details in the notification below:

Direct link to the information bulletin.

Steps to download JIPMAT exam city slip 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/ On the homepage, click on the JIPMAT exam city slip 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JIPMAT exam city slip 2025.