The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results and final answer key from the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The exams were conducted from February 28 to March 2, 2025. A total of 2,38,451 candidates registered for the exam, of which 1,74,785 appeared for the exam.

Here’s the official website.

Steps to download CSIR UGC NET Dec 2024 result

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the CSIR UGC NET Dec 2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CSIR UGC NET Dec 2024 result.

Direct link to CSIR UGC NET Dec 2024 final answer key.