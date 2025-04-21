The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) under Advertisement No. 02/2025/CHQ. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website aai.aero from April 25, 2025.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is May 24, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 306 vacancies. The applicants should not be more than 27 years as on May 24, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification

Full-time regular Bachelors' degree of three years in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and Mathematics Or full-time regular Bachelor's degree in Engineering in any discipline. (Physics and Mathematics should be subjects in any one of the semesters curriculum). The candidate shall have minimum proficiency in both spoken and written English of the level of 10+2 standard (the candidate shall have passed English as one of the subject in 10th or 12th standard). More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The unreserved category candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas SC/ ST/ PWD candidates/ Apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI/ Female candidates are exempted from payment of fee.