KCET objection window 2025 closes today; here’s direct link
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, will close the online objection submission window for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025. Eligible candidates can download the answer key and submit suggestions, if any, at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in up to 5.00 pm today, April 22.
The examinations were conducted from April 15 to 17, 2025.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download KCET answer key 2025
Visit the official website etonline.karnataka.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the KCET answer key 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to KCET answer key 2025.
Direct link to KCET objection submission window.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.