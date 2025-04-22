The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA , will close the online objection submission window for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test ( KCET ) 2025. Eligible candidates can download the answer key and submit suggestions, if any, at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in up to 5.00 pm today, April 22.

The examinations were conducted from April 15 to 17, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download KCET answer key 2025

Visit the official website etonline.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, click on the KCET answer key 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to KCET answer key 2025.

Direct link to KCET objection submission window.