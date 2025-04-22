The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Common Entrance Test 2025 (NCET 2025) exam city slip. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCET.

The computer-based test will be conducted on April 29, 2025. The admit card is likely to be released 3-4 days before the commencement of the exam. Candidates can check the exam pattern and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the Information Bulletin.

Steps to download NCET 2025 exam city slip

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCET/ On the homepage, click on the NCET 2025 exam city slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NCET exam city slip 2025.