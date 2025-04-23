The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh has released the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2025 or POLYCET 2025 . Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website polycetap.nic.in .

The examination will be conducted on April 30 from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm. The result is likely to be conducted on May 10, 2025. AP POLYCET 2025 is being conducted for admission to all diploma courses in Engineering/Non-Engineering/ Technology offered at Polytechnics/ Institutions in Andhra Pradesh State for 2025-2026.

Here’s the AP POLYCET 2025 Information Bulletin.

Steps to download AP POLYCET admit card 2025

Visit the official website polycetap.nic.in On the homepage, click on the AP POLYCET 2025 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AP POLYCET 2025 admit card.