The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will conclude the registrations for the recruitment to various posts of Junior Engineer, Assistant, and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ncrtc.in.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in May 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 72 posts. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (Electrical) [Post Code-1]: 16

Junior Engineer (Electronics) [Post Code-2]: 16

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) [Post Code-3]: 03

Junior Engineer (Civil) [Post Code-4]: 01

Programming Associate [Post Code-5]: 04

Assistant (HR) [Post Code-6]: 03

Assistant (Corporate Hospitality) [Post Code-7]: 01

Junior Maintainer (Electrical) [Post Code-8]: 18

Junior Maintainer (Mechanical) [Post Code-9]: 10

Application Fee

The UR, OBC, EWS and Ex-Servicemen candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for JE and other posts

Visit the official website ncrtc.in On the homepage, go to the Career tab Click on the application link under “Job Title :- Requirement of Operations and Maintenance Staff on Direct Recruitment Basis” Register and login to apply Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Computer-Based Test (CBT), followed by medical fitness test in prescribed medical standards as per Indian Railway Medical Manual.