The Bihar Home Guard and Fire Services Department has released the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) admit card 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

The PET schedule will be released in due course. As per the notification, male candidates should be at least 5 feet 4 inches (162.56 cm) tall, whereas female candidates should be 153 cms tall. For male candidates, the chest measurement should be a minimum of 31 inches without expansion, whereas there is no chest measurement requirement for female candidates. Male candidates must complete the one-mile run in under six minutes, while female candidates have 8 minutes to complete it. More details in the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 15,000 Home Guard posts.

Steps to download Bihar Home Guard admit card 2025

Visit the official website onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Bihar Home Guard admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

