The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit cards for various categories of Para-Medical under Advt. No. 04/2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted from April 28 to 30, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1376 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download RRB Paramedical admit card 2024

Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Paramedical admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Paramedical admit card 2025.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the computer-based test (CBT), document verification (DV), and medical examination.