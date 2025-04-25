The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the results of the Class 10th and 12th examination 2025. Students can download their results from the official website upmsp.edu.in.

This year, the total pass percentage of Class 10th is 90.11%, whereas 81.15% for Class 12th. The examinations were conducted between February 24 and March 12, 2025, in various shifts across the state.

Steps to download UP Board result 2025

Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in On the homepage, click on the Class 10th, 12th result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Class 10th result 2025.

Direct link to Class 12th result 2025.