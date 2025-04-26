The Anna University, Chennai, has announced the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test ( TANCET 2025 ) results 2025. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website tancet.annauniv.edu . Applicants can download their score cards from May 7 to June 6, 2025.

The final answer key is released on the official portal. TANCET 2025 (MCA/MBA) was conducted on March 22, 2025. CEETA-PG (M.E. / M.Tech . / M.Arch.+/M.Plan.+) was held on March 23, 2025.

Steps to download TANCET result 2025

Visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu On the homepage, click on the TANCET 2025 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to TANCET result 2025.