The King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh ( KGMU ) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Nursing Officer posts 2025. Eligible candidates can register themselves and pay the fee on the official website kgmu.org till May 25, 2025. The last date to submit the form is May 31, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 733 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and pay scale available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The candidates of the UR/OBC/EWS category have to pay Rs 2360 as the application fee. Candidates of the SC/ST category have to pay Rs 1416 as the application fee.

Steps to apply for Nursing Officer posts 2025

Visit the official website kgmu.org On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the Nursing Officer registration 2025 link Register yourself, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Nursing Officer posts 2025.