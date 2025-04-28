The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the document verification schedule of the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical) in Public Health Engineering Dept. (PHED), Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 32/2024 & 33/2024). Eligible candidates can download the DV schedule from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

As per the notification, the DV will be conducted on May 8 and 9 in two shifts: 10.30 am and 2.30 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 118 vacancies, of which 113 vacancies are for Assistant Engineers (Civil) and 5 for Assistant Engineers (Mechanical).

Steps to download AE DV schedule 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AE document verification 2024 schedule link The DV schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Assistant Engineer DV schedule 2024.