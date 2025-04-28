Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has released the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Lower Subordinate Services Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The Preliminary examination will be conducted on May 11 from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 113 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Lower PCS admit card 2024

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Combined Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Lower Subordinate Services Examination 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

