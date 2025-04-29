Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board ( TN MRB ) has released the provisional answer key of the Assistant Surgeon (Dental) posts 2025. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website mrb.tn.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, till May 1, 2025. The computer-based test was conducted on April 24, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 47 Assistant Surgeon posts. The applications were invited from February 25 to March 17, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Assistant Surgeon answer key 2025

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant Surgeon answer key 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Assistant Surgeon answer key 2025.