SCI PA admit card 2025 out for Stage II exams; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sci.gov.in.
The Supreme Court Of India (SCI) has released the shorthand (English) test and objective type written test (including Computer Knowledge Test) admit card for the recruitment of Personal Assistant (Group 'B', Non-Gazetted Posts) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.sci.gov.in.
The exam will be held on May 1, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 107 vacancies, of which 31 are for Court Master posts, 33 for Senior Personal Assistant posts, and 43 for Personal Assistant posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download SCI PA Phase II admit card
Visit the official website www.sci.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab
Click on the Personal Assistant admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to SCI PA Phase II admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.