VITEEE 2025 result date deferred; check revised schedule here
Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website viteee.vit.ac.in.
The Vellore Institute of Technology has postponed the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination 2025 or VITEEE 2025 results release date. Once out, eligible candidates can download their results from the official website viteee.vit.ac.in.
The results will be announced on May 5, followed by the Counselling process in May 2025. The exams were conducted from April 21 to 27, 2025. The exam is conducted for admissions to various engineering programmes.
Steps to download VITEEE result 2025
Visit the official website viteee.vit.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the VITEEE 2025 result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.