The Vellore Institute of Technology has postponed the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination 2025 or VITEEE 2025 results release date. Once out, eligible candidates can download their results from the official website viteee.vit.ac.in .

The results will be announced on May 5, followed by the Counselling process in May 2025. The exams were conducted from April 21 to 27, 2025. The exam is conducted for admissions to various engineering programmes.

Steps to download VITEEE result 2025

Visit the official website viteee.vit.ac.in On the homepage, click on the VITEEE 2025 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference