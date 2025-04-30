The Bihar Technical Service Commission ( BTSC ) has released the Insect Collector answer key 2025 under Advt. No. 01/2025. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website btsc.bihar.gov.in .

Applicants can submit objections, if any, by May 3, 2025. The exam was conducted on April 16, 17, 21, and 22, 2025, in two shifts. The recruitment drive aims to fill 53 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Insect Collector answer key 2025

Visit the official website btsc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Insect Collector answer key 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Inspector Collector answer key 2025.