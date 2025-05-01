The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Engineering Common Entrance Test 2025 ( ECET 2025 ) admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted on May 6 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.:00 noon and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The Preliminary answer key will be released on May 8, 2025. The last date to submit objections, if any, is May 10, 2025.

Steps to download AP ECET admit card 2025

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, go to the AP ECET 2025 tab Click on the AP ECET admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AP ECET admit card 2025.